By Renee Maltezou, Tom Perry and Lidia Kelly
ATHENS/BEIRUT/MOSCOW Sept 7 The United States
has asked Greece to deny Russia the use of its airspace for
supply flights to Syria, a Greek official said on Monday, after
Washington told Moscow it was deeply concerned by reports of a
Russian military build up in Syria.
The Greek foreign ministry said the request was being
examined. Russian newswire RIA Novosti earlier said Greece had
refused the U.S. request, adding that Russia was seeking
permission to run the flights up to Sept. 24.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow would not give
any official reaction until there was a decision from Athens.
Russia, which has a naval maintenance facility in the Syrian
port of Tartous, has sent regular flights to Latakia, which it
has also used to bring home Russian nationals who want to leave.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told his Russian
counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Saturday that if reports of the
build-up were accurate, that could further escalate the war and
risk confrontation with the U.S.-led alliance that is bombing
Islamic State in Syria.
Lavrov told Kerry it was premature to talk about Russia's
participation in military operations in Syria, a Russian foreign
ministry spokeswoman told RIA Novosti on Monday.
Lavrov confirmed Russia had always provided supplies of
military equipment to Syria, saying Moscow "has never concealed
that it delivers military equipment to official Syrian
authorities with the aim of combating terrorism".
Russia has been a vital ally of President Bashar al-Assad
throughout the war that has fractured Syria into a patchwork of
areas controlled by rival armed groups, including Islamic State,
leaving the government in control of much of the west.
Foreign states are already deeply involved in the war that
has killed a quarter of a million people. While Russia and Iran
have backed Assad, rebel groups seeking to oust him have
received support from governments including the United States,
Saudi Arabia and Turkey.
The Syrian army and allied militia have lost significant
amounts of territory to insurgents this year. Assad said in July
the Syrian army faced a manpower problem.
Russia has been trying to build a wide coalition including
Damascus to fight Islamic State, which was reported on Monday to
have captured an oil field from government forces near the city
of Palmyra.
But the idea has been rejected by enemies including the
United States and Saudi Arabia, who see Assad as part of the
problem.
A senior U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday that U.S.
authorities have detected "worrisome preparatory steps,"
including transport of prefabricated housing units for hundreds
of people to a Syrian airfield, that could signal that Russia is
preparing to deploy heavy military assets there.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
Moscow's exact intentions remained unclear but that Kerry called
Lavrov to leave no doubt about the U.S. position.
A Syrian military official has said Syrian-Russian military
relations have witnessed a "big shift" in recent weeks.
ENLARGING RUNWAYS IN THE NORTH
The United States and Turkey are planning to open a new
front against Islamic State in an area of northern Syria near
the border with Turkey. They aim to drive the jihadists from the
area with the help of rebels on the ground.
A Lebanese newspaper reported on Monday that Russian
military experts who arrived in Syria weeks ago have been
inspecting air bases and working to enlarge some runways,
particularly in the north, though Moscow had yet to meet a
Syrian request for attack helicopters.
As-Safir, citing a Syrian source, said there had been "no
fundamental change" in Russian forces on the ground in Syria,
saying they were "still operating in the framework of experts,
advisers, and trainers".
As-Safir said the Russians had "started moving towards a
qualitative initiative in the armament relationship for the
first time since the start of the war on Syria, with a team of
Russian experts beginning to inspect Syrian military airports
weeks ago, and they are working to expand some of their runways,
particularly in the north of Syria."
The newspaper, which is well-connected in Damascus, said
nothing had been decided about "the nature of the weapons that
Damascus might receive, though the Syrians asked to be supplied
with more than 20 Russian attack helicopters, of the Mi-28
type".
French President Francois Hollande, who announced on Monday
France would begin reconnaissance missions over Syria, said it
was important to talk to all countries that support a political
transition in Syria, including Russia.
When asked to comment on the reports of Russian military aid
to Syria, he said:
"Russia is an ally of the regime, but it doesn't mean that
Russia is an unwavering supporter of Bashar al-Assad. We will
have discussions. What Russia wants is to also find a solution."
Germany also voiced concern on Monday about reports that
Russia was moving toward a military build-up in Syria.
A Syrian military official declined to comment on the
details of As-Safir's report, but reiterated previous comments
that Syrian-Russian military ties had witnessed a "big shift" in
recent weeks.
The official said the Russian shift was prompted by the
danger represented by Islamic State and other groups fighting
the Syrian state.
"It is obvious that the Russians will be more resolute in
dealing with this situation. This forms a danger to the allies
of Russia," the official said.
