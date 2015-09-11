MOSCOW, Sept 11 Russia has stepped up naval
training exercises off the Syrian coast in recent months and is
preparing to hold more drills, according to several sources,
behaviour likely to fuel U.S. assertions that Moscow is building
up its forces in the region.
A squadron of five Russian naval ships, equipped with guided
missiles, has set off to conduct manoeuvres in Syrian
territorial waters, including possibly firing rockets, a source
close to the Russian navy told Reuters on Friday.
"They will train to repulse an attack from the air and to
defend the coast, which means firing artillery and testing
short-range air defence systems, " the source said, adding that
the exercise had been agreed with the Syrian government.
News of the drill coincided with calls from Russia for
Washington to restart direct military-to-military cooperation to
avert "unintended incidents" near Syria.
Sources in the United States, Israel and Lebanon have said
that Russian soldiers have joined combat operations on Syrian
soil or were preparing to do so. Russia has denied that, saying
its military cooperation with Damascus is long-standing and
based on long-term contracts for the supply of arms.
The Russian navy has stepped up its activity near Syria in
recent months however, holding more exercises in the
Mediterranean since May than during the whole of 2014, according
to the Russian defence ministry.
"We have been seeing a lot of Russian activity in the area
this year," a Cypriot source, who monitors naval and aerial
activity, told Reuters on Friday.
Russia on Sept. 3 gave notice of several rounds of navy
drills with rocket firing tests in the sea near the Syrian city
of Tartous, where it has a naval facility, and near Latakia,
from Sept. 8 to Oct. 7, according to the Cypriot aviation
authorities and international governmental databases of notices
for airmen (NOTAM).
That, it said, meant that three flight paths would have to
be briefly closed.
Russia's defence ministry said the navy held drills in the
Mediterranean in May, June and August. The guided missile
cruiser Moskva, five warships and three supply ships from
Russia's Black Sea Fleet had taken part in the most recent
drill, it said.
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday
Russian navy exercises in Mediterranean were routine.
"It's a well-known fact. They are being held in full
accordance with international law," he told reporters.
A spokesman for Russia's Black Sea Fleet, based in Crimea,
refused to comment on any ongoing exercises near Syria.
(Additional reporting by Michele Kambas in Athens, George
Psylides in Nicosia, Tim Hepher in Paris, Allison Lampert in
Montreal and David Morgan in Washington; Editing by Andrew
Osborn)