MOSCOW, March 15 Russian state television on
Tuesday showed personnel at Russia's air base in Syria loading
transport aircraft for return to Russia a day after President
Vladimir Putin ordered most of his country's military contingent
there to start to withdraw.
The images, broadcast on the Rossiya 24 TV station, showed
personnel loading equipment and boxes onto Ilyushin Il-76 heavy
lift transport aircraft at Russia's Hmeymim air base in Latakia
province.
The Kremlin has used the base, which Putin said Russia would
keep along with a naval facility at Tartous, to mount a 5-month
campaign of air strikes to support Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad, an intervention that has tipped the balance of power
in the Syrian leader's favour.
Putin announced on Monday that "the main part" of Russian
armed forces in Syria would start to withdraw, telling his
diplomats to step up the push for peace as U.N.-mediated talks
resumed on ending the five-year-old war.
The Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday
that technical staff had begun preparing aircraft to fly back to
their bases in Russia in line with Putin's orders. Russia has
maintained a strike force at the Hmeymim base of at least 50
aircraft and helicopters.
"The personnel are loading equipment, logistics items and
stock onto transport aircraft," the ministry said.
"Aircraft from the Hmeymim base will fly back to the
airfields where they are permanently based on Russian territory
accompanied by military transport aircraft."
It said the planes would break their journey home of more
than 5,000 kilometres (3106.86 miles)to refuel at intermediary
bases inside Russia.
A weather forecaster on Rossiya 24 said their precise flight
paths home were secret, and that it was only possible to talk of
the "most convenient routes" transiting Iraq, Iran and
Azerbaijan.
