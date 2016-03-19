(Adds details and quotes, changes sourcing)
MOSCOW, March 19 The ceasefire in Syria is
broadly holding but the United States should be doing more to
support it, Russia's Defence Ministry said in a statement on
Saturday.
The ministry said Russian monitors had registered no
violations of the ceasefire involving the use of heavy weapons
within the last 24 hours.
"On the whole the ceasefire regime between government troops
and opposition forces on the territory of Syria is being
observed," the statement said.
But it said that, within the last 24 hours, opposition
fighters in the Homs region had opened fire on government posts,
killing one soldier.
The ceasefire took effect three weeks ago, reducing violence
but not halting the fighting as peace talks take place in
Geneva. It does not al Qaeda or Islamic State militants.
Russia has been pulling out its attack aircraft after
announcing a partial withdrawal from Syria, where its air
campaign in support of President Bashar al-Assad has turned
fighting in his favour.
The Russian statement criticised the United States for what
is said was Washington's failure to restrain rebel fighters.
"In contrast to the American side, officers of the Russian
(monitoring) Centre are in the provinces and on the ground to
restrain potential violations of the ceasefire," it said.
Russia had yet to receive a reply from Washington to its
proposals for organising monitoring of the ceasefire, it added.
"We consider that this delay in accepting the document in
question is unacceptable, because it leads to new civilian
casualties," the statement said.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Jason Bush; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)