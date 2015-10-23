(Repeats with no changes)
By Andrew Osborn and Christian Lowe
MOSCOW, Oct 22 The Kremlin believes it has
taught Washington an object lesson in how to take on Islamist
militants in Syria. Basking in the afterglow of Bashar
al-Assad's surprise visit to Moscow this week, it now believes
it could lead the way diplomatically too.
Russia's actions over Syria, from its decision to launch air
strikes to the red carpet welcome it afforded Assad, have irked
the White House, which does not want to be seen giving President
Vladimir Putin a get out of jail card over the Ukraine crisis.
Yet there is a growing sense in Moscow, and among diplomats
and politicians in some countries in the Middle East and the
West, that Russia has a better chance than most to combine its
increased influence over Assad with its military muscle in
Syria's skies to broker a deal to end the Syrian conflict.
"Right now Russia has more chances than any other country to
settle this process," said Ivan Konovalov, director of the
Center for Strategic Trend Studies in Moscow.
"It cannot do this on its own of course. And Russia cannot
control Assad. But it can guide him, make deals with him, and
advise him as an ally. It's a massive ask but there is a chance
that Russia could pull this off."
Others agree, albeit begrudgingly, seeing Moscow as a flawed
interlocutor but one that nonetheless can play a constructive
role.
Jamal Khashoggi, the head of a Saudi news channel owned by a
Saudi prince, said Moscow is at least a more palatable potential
broker for Riyadh than Iran.
"With Iran, it's an issue of religion, of Shi'ite
expansionism," he said. "But for Russia it's about geopolitics
and interests, so we can talk to the Russians," he said.
Russian analysts believe their country's authority as a
potential peacemaker had been strengthened by what they see as
an effective show of military force in Syria and its repeated
refusal to do a deal with the West that would have involved
Assad stepping down.
U.S. VACUUM
Western diplomats privately agree there is a window of
opportunity for Putin to seize the diplomatic initiative, even
if its chances of success are deeply uncertain.
"For me the question is less why is Putin doing this, but
more why is he able to do it," said one Western diplomat, who
works on the Syria and Iraq crises.
"And here the answer is, whether one likes it or not,
because he is filling a void left by U.S. disengagement."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will try to push
Moscow's so far unsuccessful initiative -- of a grand
international coalition against the Islamists in Syria -- at a
meeting in Vienna on Friday.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will attend as will the
foreign ministers of Turkey and Saudi Arabia.
Washington has rejected Moscow's criticism of its policies
in the Middle East and reports that Russian strikes have been
effective, arguing that they have focused their attacks mainly
on Syrian government positions that are most threatened and made
little inroads into defeating Islamic State.
"Secretary Kerry will once again reiterate our deep concern
about the continued military support for the Assad regime,"
State Department spokesman John Kirby told reporters this week.
"In our view there's not going to be a military solution to
the civil war, and that any attempt to find one - certainly one
that props up Assad - is only going to prolong it and make the
threat of extremism deeper in Syria."
Russia expects the meeting to produce "an honest and
objective exchange of views about the situation which will give
an opportunity to map out a clear path for activating efforts to
achieve a comprehensive political resolution," said Maria
Zakharova, a spokeswoman for Russia's foreign ministry.
Yet the idea that Putin, the man the West loves to hate,
could eventually emerge as the diplomatic broker-in-chief of the
Syria crisis seems risible in many Western capitals and hard to
swallow among key regional powers.
The insistence that Assad must immediately step down may
have softened somewhat, notably in Washington and Ankara. But it
has not gone away, and is at odds with Russia's view that Assad
is Syria's legitimate leader.
Saudi Arabia, which is financing some of the militants
fighting against Assad, has baulked at Russia's intervention.
Speaking to reporters on the eve of the Vienna meeting,
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir called Russian
interference in Syria "very dangerous", accusing Moscow of
escalating the conflict, backing a leader with blood on his
hands, and of stoking a sectarian conflict.
"There will be no role that he can play other than to
leave," the minister said of Assad.
Iran, one of Assad's and now Moscow's staunchest allies,
says it is fully satisfied with the Kremlin's approach and that
Moscow has kept it fully informed of its initiatives, including
the Syrian leader's surprise visit.
"We have supported Russia's measures in Syria. Russia and
Iran and the Syrian government have close cooperation," a senior
Iranian official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
REGIONAL SCEPTICISM
But Turkey and Iraq, other key countries in the region, are
a far more difficult prospect for Moscow.
Turkey, one of Assad's most vociferous opponents, has been
incensed by the Russian intervention, which it says will only
prolong the war, and by air space violations by Russian
warplanes along its southern border.
Sources in President Tayyip Erdogan's office said the
Turkish leader had used a call with Putin on Wednesday to
emphasise his concerns about links between the Kurdistan Workers
Party (PKK), which has fought a three-decade insurgency against
the Turkish state, and militia connected to the Kurdish PYD
party in Syria.
Opinion in Iraq meanwhile appears deeply divided. Although
some politicians there want Russia to extend its campaign of air
strikes to hit Islamist State targets in Iraq, others are
fiercely opposed and sceptical of Moscow's aims.
"There is a split between the Sunni and Shi'ite Arabs in
regards to Putin. The Sunnis in Iraq agree with their Syrian
counterparts in viewing Putin as a murderer who wants to keep
Assad in power," Hisham al-Hashimi, an Iraqi security analyst,
told Reuters.
Some Shi'ites did favour growing Russian influence, he said,
but they were also split and many Iraqis blame Washington for
what they say is its own failed intervention.
Russian government officials say the Kremlin is not acting
out of affection for Assad or self-interest. Moscow says instead
it is trying to contain Islamist militancy before it spreads
further afield.
A former Russian diplomat who served in the Middle East also
said Moscow was not driven by any attachment to the Syrian
president.
He said that Moscow, under Soviet rule, had close relations
with then Syrian President Hafez al-Assad, the father of the
current Syrian leader but that there had been a cooling of
relations when Bashar succeeded his father.
But now, after the strife in Syria, he said Bashar had
warmed to Moscow. "He has no choice."
