MOSCOW/BISHKEK Oct 23 Valery Anisimov and his
fellow Russian servicemen were smuggled out of the Black Sea
hiding below the decks of their ship, they grew their hair long
so they could pass as tourists, then landed at a Syrian port to
join up with government military units.
Their trip took place in January 1983, 32 years before
Russia's military again joined a Syrian conflict with its launch
last month of air strikes on militant groups opposed to the
Damascus government.
As Anisimov's story shows, even if Russia's entry into the
Syrian conflict may have caught Western countries off guard, it
is the continuation of a long history of involvement in the
Middle East.
That role declined after the collapse of the Soviet Union
left Russia broke and in chaos, but Russian President Vladimir
Putin has now restored what, in the Kremlin's eyes, is business
as usual in the region.
"We moved away from supporting the Arabs," said Pogos
Akopov, a retired diplomat who served as Soviet ambassador to
Egypt, Libya and Kuwait. "It was temporary. And it was corrected
by whom? By Putin."
Western governments take a different view, seeing Putin's
intervention as an opportunistic attempt to grab influence and
enhance his reputation at home as someone who is ready to thumb
his nose at the United States.
For decades before the end of the Cold War, Moscow was an
influential player in the Arab world. It financed infrastructure
projects like Egypt's Aswan dam and provided weapons and
military training.
Former Syrian leader Hafez al-Assad, the father of President
Bashar al-Assad, studied at a military flying school in the
Soviet Union.
These relationships also involved Moscow sending its
soldiers to Syria - though for the most part these missions were
not publicly acknowledged because the Kremlin did not want to be
an official party to the region's armed conflicts.
MEDITERRANEAN CRUISE
Back in 1983, Anisimov was serving as a conscript in the
Moscow region with an anti-aircraft unit.
At the time, Israeli troops had invaded Lebanon and taken
control of most of its southern half, while Syrian forces had
taken control of the north. The Syrians were suffering losses
from Israeli aviation, and the Soviet leadership wanted to shore
up its Syrian allies.
Anisimov was sent to the Black Sea port of Nikolayev in
Ukraine, now known as Mykolaiv. He joined up with about 1,000
other servicemen who were ordered to paint their equipment in
desert camouflage colours.
They boarded a cruise line called the Ukraina, and set off.
They were not told where they were going, he recalled in an
interview. On the day of their departure, a local newspaper
reported the ship was taking students who had won a Socialist
competition on a cruise of the Mediterranean.
Once on board, they were told to wear civilian clothes and
ordered to let their military haircuts grow out. Announcements
over the ship tannoy were addressed to "Comrade tourists,"
according to Anisimov.
Sailing through the Dardanelles, the narrow sea passage
linking the Black Sea to the Mediterranean, the ship had to pass
an American warship.
Anisimov said launches approached the Ukraina, with
listening devices directed towards the Russian ship. "We were
shut up inside our cabins and they forbade us to speak," he
said.
A few days later, they docked at the Syrian port of Tartous,
which, three decades later, is now the unloading point for much
of the Russian military equipment being deployed in Syria.
"They said to us: 'You're in Syria,' and they handed out our
weapons," Anisimov said. "We didn't call each other 'Comrade
Major' or 'Comrade Colonel.' We greeted each other by name and
patronymic, so no one would know we were Soviet officers."
DETERRENT EFFECT
Anisimov's new unit, the 220th anti-aircraft regiment, set
up its batteries of S-200 anti-aircraft missiles. Their role was
to track Israeli aircraft flying into Syria, and, if necessary,
shoot them down.
That order was never given, Anisimov said, but the presence
of the Russian missile batteries acted as a deterrent to the
Israeli air force, which had found out they were there.
A decade later, even after the Soviet Union collapsed,
Russian service personnel were again serving on clandestine
missions in Syria, though on a smaller scale.
Oleg Popikov, now the 53-year-old chairman of a military
plant in Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, was a captain in the
Soviet military when, in 1990, he was first sent to Syria.
For four years, he served as a military advisor to the
Syrian armed forces, based in the city of Deraa, in south-west
Syria. He stayed on in the role after the Soviet Union ceased to
exist a year after his arrival.
His role, he said, was to train a Syrian missile defence
unit equipped with Soviet-made missiles. He said he was
decorated with a Syrian military medal, but did not see action.
At home, his mission was not publicly acknowledged, but was
described as a "special mission."
"But I don't begrudge it," said Popikov, who retired from
the military with the rank of colonel. "Besides, my pay was not
bad."
He said ordinary Syrians saw Russia's military contingent as
their protectors from outside threats. "If you went to a bazaar,
they would give you fruit and vegetables for free."
Popikov said he had kept close touch with friends from his
time in Deraa, including two he said had been killed this month
fighting against Islamist militants.
HOPES REALISED
Akopov, the former diplomat, said the Soviet Union's
doctrine of close cooperation with Arab countries was a response
to its Cold War confrontation with the United States.
Moscow was barred from trading with the West, and sought out
new trade partners in the Middle East instead. And the Kremlin
provided weapons to Arab governments to persuade them not to
allow Western countries to set up bases there, he said.
That doctrine was dropped when Boris Yeltsin, Russian's
first post-Communist leader, took power and Moscow believed the
era of confrontation with Washington was over.
But Akopov said the doctrine has become relevant again as
Cold War tensions have resurfaced and Russia again finds itself
isolated internationally.
"Putin understood this. He did not seek confrontation with
the West but he believed you have to be strong so that people
reckon with you," said Akopov.
During the fallow period for Russian-Arab relations after
the Soviet Union collapsed, Akopov published a newspaper called
Bil-Amal, Arabic for "With Hope." The name, he said, referred to
the hope that one day the old ties would be restored.
Now, said Akopov, that hope has been realised, "because we
returned."
(Additional reporting by Dmitry Solovyov in Almaty and
Margarita Popova; Editing by Peter Graff)