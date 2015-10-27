* Parents say their son flew to Syria on Sept. 14
* Say his commander told them he had hanged himself
* They do not believe that version of events
By Maria Tsvetkova
GRECHANAYA BALKA, Russia, Oct 27 The body of the
first Russian serviceman confirmed dead in four weeks of air
strikes in Syria was delivered on Tuesday to his parents, who
said they were not convinced by the military's account that
their 19-year-old son had hanged himself.
In an interview with Reuters at their home in southern
Russia before they received the body of their son Vadim,
Alexander and Svetlana Kostenko said their son had sounded
cheerful over the phone as recently as Saturday, the day he died
while working at an air base on the Syrian coast.
"I will never believe this version (suicide)," said
Svetlana, who was wearing a black head scarf. "We spoke every
day by phone for half an hour. (On Saturday) he was cheerful,
happy, and he laughed," she said.
Alexander, Vadim's father, speaking in a low voice, agreed:
"We were told he had hanged himself because of a girl. He would
never have done it. I know my son really well."
The body was delivered later on Tuesday afternoon in a
military truck. Soldiers carried the body into the house inside
a wooden box. Shortly afterwards, a woman could be heard loudly
sobbing. A little later, a polished wooden coffin was delivered
to the house.
After the family saw the body, Vadim's younger sister Katya,
14, told Reuters the corpse appeared undamaged and it was
unclear if he was strangled or had hanged himself.
Kostenko was one of the Russian air force's support staff.
He signed a contract on June 20 and was dispatched to Syria by
plane on Sept. 14, two weeks before the Kremlin's air campaign
began, his father said. He said they had only discovered Vadim
was in Syria when he was already there.
Interfax news agency quoted a source in the defence
ministry's press service confirming the death.
"A contract serviceman stationed at the Hmeimim airbase (in
Latakia) as a technician committed suicide while he was resting
after duty," the source told Interfax.
"According to preliminary information, in particular the
analysis of text messages in his phone, the reason for the death
of the contract serviceman is problems in his personal
relationship with a girl," the source said.
The ministry, which did not name the girl, did not respond
to written questions from Reuters.
When asked by Reuters via social media whether the couple
had fallen out, Tatiana, Vadim's girlfriend, did not respond.
Opinion polls show strong public backing at home for the
Kremlin's air campaign in support of the government of President
Bashar al-Assad; one survey put support above 70 percent.
Kostenko's death was first flagged by Conflict Intelligence
Team (CIT), a group of bloggers who have previously worked to
uncover information about Russian military deaths in Ukraine,
where Russia denies its troops are fighting despite what Western
countries say is overwhelming evidence.
Kostenko's social network account, which contains an image
of him in air force uniform, was filled with condolences, as
well as disrespectful abuse from some users.
WOULD-BE PILOT
A Reuters reporter was told she could not enter the base of
the air force unit, in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, where Kostenko
served, and where CIT says Sukhoi-25 jets operational in Syria
are usually based.
Standing in front of their house in the village of
Grechanaya Balka in southern Russia as hens clucked around them
before the body arrived, the Kostenkos said their son's
battalion commander had broken the bad news personally, telling
them Vadim had hanged himself on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The funeral would take place on Wednesday.
Vadim's sister and his aunt, Anna Musienko, said they also
did not believe he had killed himself. Vadim was planning to
marry his girlfriend and that the two got along well, they said.
Musienko painted a picture of her nephew as someone who was
enthused by serving in the military, saying Vadim had nursed
ambitions to train as a pilot. Vadim had told his relatives he
and his friends could not refuse the order to go to Syria when
it came, she said.
President Vladimir Putin ordered in May that deaths of
Russian soldiers during special operations in peacetime should
be classified as a state secret.
Before Tuesday, reports of Russian deaths in Syria had been
unconfirmed.
On Oct. 20, a senior pro-Syrian government military source
told Reuters at least three Russian citizens fighting with
Syrian government forces had been killed by a shell. Russian
authorities strongly denied at the time that any of their
military personnel had been killed.
An unnamed Russian defence ministry source also told the
Wall Street Journal on Oct. 23 that a Russian soldier had been
killed in an incident related to careless weapons handling.
