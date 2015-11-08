(Updates with response from one of Russians named)
By Maria Tsvetkova
MOSCOW Nov 8 Three serving or former Russian
soldiers have been geolocated by photographs in Syria, including
locations near Hama, Aleppo and Homs, Russian bloggers said on
Sunday, suggesting the Kremlin's operation stretches well beyond
its air campaign.
Russia first launched air strikes to support President
Bashar al-Assad in Syria's four-year civil war on Sept. 30 but
has repeatedly said it has no intention of mounting a ground
operation.
It has instead said it will limit its help to military
trainers, advisers and deliveries of military equipment.
U.S. security officials and independent experts told Reuters
last week that Moscow had increased its forces in Syria to 4,000
personnel from an estimated 2,000. A U.S. defence official said
multiple rocket-launcher crews and long-range artillery
batteries were deployed outside four bases the Russians were
using.
Sunday's report by Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT), a group
of Russian investigative bloggers, said that photos on social
media had been used to geolocate three Russian serving or former
soldiers in Syria.
"Although we still don't have indisputable evidence of
Russian servicemen taking a direct part in the fighting on the
ground in Syria, we believe the situation observed contradicts
the claims of Russian officials that Russian troops are not
taking part and are not planning to take part in ground
operations," CIT said.
Russia's military jets are based in Latakia in western
Syria, far from where the three men were geolocated.
SOCIAL MEDIA SCREENSHOTS
The Russian defence ministry did not respond to a written
request for comment on Sunday to respond to CIT's findings and
to clarify the nature of its ground operations.
CIT published screenshots from a social media account
belonging to Ayas Saryg-Ool, a soldier it said served in
Russia's 74th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, and from an
account belonging to Vladimir Boldyrev, who it suggested was a
Russian marine from the 810th Separate Marine Brigade.
It showed both of them had recently posted pictures with
geolocation tags in Hama Province. Saryg-Ool's page, which had
previously shown him posing with a heavy machine gun and in the
cab of what CIT said was an artillery tow truck, was not
available on Sunday.
When contacted by Reuters on Sunday, Boldyrev denied in a
message he was an acting serviceman sent to Syria, saying the
picture of him and other soldiers had been taken when he was a
conscript. He did not explain why one of his own pictures was
geotagged Hama, Syria.
CIT also published screenshots from the Instagram page of
Ilya Gorelykh, who it said had served in Russia's GRU special
forces in the past.
In late October it showed he had uploaded pictures from
Aleppo, one of which showed him holding an assault rifle while
wearing civilian clothes. Another image of him posing in
camouflage with three other armed men was apparently taken in
Homs.
The pictures were not available on his account on Sunday.
CIT, led by Ruslan Leviev, has previously worked to uncover
information about Russian military deaths in Ukraine. In late
October it was first to report the first confirmed death of a
Russian soldier in Syria.
(Additional reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Andrew
Osborn; Editing by David Goodman and Hugh Lawson)