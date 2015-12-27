MOSCOW Dec 27 Russian air forces have not hit
civilian targets since they started a bombing campaign in Syria
nearly three months ago, a senior Russian officer said in an
interview with Rossiya 24 television.
London-based rights group Amnesty International said this
week that Russia's bombing of Syria had killed many civilians
and could amount to a war crime. Russia's Defence Ministry
strongly rejected the allegations.
"The Military Space Forces have never hit civilian targets
in Syria," said Viktor Bondarev, Colonel General and
commander-in-chief of Russia's Aerospace Forces. Pilots are
well-trained and "have never missed their targets, have never
hit ... so-called sensitive places: schools, hospitals,
mosques," he said.
The Kremlin began its campaign of air strikes in Syria on
Sept. 30, saying it wanted to help Moscow's main Middle East
ally, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, defeat Islamic State and
other militant groups.
Bondarev also said that the supply of Russian surface-to-air
S-400 system to Syria had helped to "set the (Syrian) air space
in order."
A new message purporting to come from the leader of Islamic
State said on Saturday air strikes by Russia and a U.S.-led
coalition had failed to weaken the group.
The United Nations currently aims to bring together Syria's
warring parties on Jan. 25 in Geneva to begin talks to try to
end nearly five years of civil war.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Dominic Evans)