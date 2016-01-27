MOSCOW Jan 27 Syrian PYD Kurds may take part in
a later stage of Syrian peace talks in Geneva but have not been
invited to the first round of discussions, Russian Deputy
Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said on Wednesday.
United Nations special envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura
told France's foreign minister earlier on Wednesday he would not
be inviting the Syrian PYD Kurds, or Democratic Union Party, to
the talks due to take place on Jan. 29 and a Riyadh-backed
opposition group would lead the negotiations.
"Invitations to the first stage of the Syria talks were not
sent to the Democratic Union Party, but de Mistura has reserved
them a place, he means to invite them at a later stage,"
Interfax news agency quoted Gatilov as saying.
Russia has said it would be unfair to hold the talks without
the Syria's powerful Kurdish faction which controls wide areas
of northern Syria, as well as other individuals it believes
represents Syrian society.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Christian Lowe)