(Adds quotes, context)
MOSCOW Feb 25 Russia said on Thursday the Syria
ceasefire process was underway despite what it said were
attempts by some U.S. officials to sabotage it, while
reiterating that Russian warplanes would continue pounding what
it called terrorist groups.
The "cessation of hostilities" agreed by the United States
and Russia is due to take hold on Saturday morning from
midnight. Damascus has agreed to the deal, as has the main
opposition alliance, though it is only ready to commit for two
weeks given its deep reservations.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
"some U.S. officials" had tried to "sabotage" the ceasefire plan
"by interpreting it from such cardinally different points."
"By and large, a number of (U.S.) officials in fact
attempted to call into question the agreements reached, which
were approved by the two presidents," she told a news briefing
on Thursday. "It actually looked like sabotage."
Commenting on the current state of interaction with
Washington, she said: "We are in contact with American
officials, the process is underway and is very active... We have
an exchange of information, our military are in contact."
Officials in Moscow have been unnerved by a statement by
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry shortly after the ceasefire
plan was reached that Washington was also considering an
unspecified "Plan B".
There is no "Plan B" on Syria's ceasefire and will not be
one, RIA new agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov as saying.
The cessation of hostilities plan does not include Islamic
State or the Nusra Front, an al Qaeda affiliate that is widely
deployed in opposition-held areas. The opposition has expressed
fears government forces backed by the Russian air force will
continue to attack rebels under the pretext of targeting Nusra.
Zakharova hit out at unspecified "Western media creating an
impression ... that Russia will stop its operation against
Islamic State, the Nusra Front and other terrorist groups".
"There was no talk of ending the fight against terrorism,
there is no such talk and there won't be any," she said.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Polina Devitt and
Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)