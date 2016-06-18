(Adds details and background)
AMMAN, June 18 Syrian President Bashar al Assad
met Russia's defence minister during a visit to the Syrian
capital and discussed military cooperation, state television
said on Saturday.
State media did not disclose any details of the previously
unannounced visit by Sergei Shoigu, who said he was sent to
Damascus by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russia's Defence Ministry confirmed the visit and said
Shoigu discussed military-technical cooperation between the two
countries and the fight against insurgents.
Russia's military intervention in Syria in September helped
to turn the tide of war in Assad's favour after months of gains
in western Syria by rebel fighters, who were aided by foreign
military supplies including U.S.-made anti-tank missiles.
Russia, which has been intensively bombing opposition-held
areas in Syria since the intervention, is blamed by the
opposition and rights activists for causing hundreds of civilian
deaths and targeting hospitals, schools and infrastructure in
what they say are indiscriminate attacks.
Washington and some other Western countries that have called
on Assad to step down accuse Russia of focusing mostly on
strikes against the moderate so-called Free Syrian Army (FSA)
and less on attacking hardline Islamic State militants.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Additional reporting by
