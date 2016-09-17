UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MOSCOW, Sept 17 The Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday that U.S.-led coalition planes had bombed Syrian troops fighting Islamic State militants near the airport in Deir Al-Zor, killing 62 soldiers and wounding about 100 more.
If the strikes were a targeting error, the ministry said the bombings were evidence of Washington's stubborn refusal to coordinate its military action in Syria with Russia.
A fierce battle between the Syrian army and Islamic state militants was now under way, it said. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders