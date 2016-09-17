MOSCOW, Sept 17 The Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday that U.S.-led coalition planes had bombed Syrian troops fighting Islamic State militants near the airport in Deir Al-Zor, killing 62 soldiers and wounding about 100 more.

If the strikes were a targeting error, the ministry said the bombings were evidence of Washington's stubborn refusal to coordinate its military action in Syria with Russia.

A fierce battle between the Syrian army and Islamic state militants was now under way, it said. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Louise Ireland)