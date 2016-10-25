(Corrects locations of air strikes)
By Andrew Osborn and Lisa Barrington
MOSCOW/BEIRUT Oct 25 Russia said on Tuesday
Russian and Syrian military planes had not launched air strikes
on Aleppo since Moscow said it was suspending bombing seven days
ago, contradicting a monitor who says air strikes on some areas
resumed on Saturday.
Defence ministry spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov
said Russian and Syrian planes had not even approached, let
alone bombed, the devastated city since last Tuesday when Russia
suspended air strikes ahead of a pause in hostilities.
"Flights over Aleppo by the Russian and Syrian air forces
have been completely halted for the last seven days," said
Konashenkov in a statement.
He said six humanitarian corridors in eastern Aleppo, which
opened as the 48-hour ceasefire began on Thursday, were still
operating. Around 50 women and children had left the city late
on Monday escorted by Russian military officers, Konashenkov
said.
But the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said air strikes
had resumed since the lull in fighting ended on Saturday,
hitting a major frontline in the city's southwest. No deaths
occurred inside residential eastern Aleppo, the monitor said,
indicating there had been no air strikes in the area.
On Tuesday, districts outside to the west of Aleppo were hit
by air strikes, the Observatory said. Air strikes had continued
outside Aleppo during the ceasefire.
Aleppo, Syria's most populous city before the war, is now
divided into government- and rebel-held areas. Intense
bombardment by Syrian and Russian warplanes has reduced the
rebel-held east of the city to ruins.
Russia has accused rebels of thwarting its efforts to
evacuate civilians, saying they opened fire on those wanting to
leave, but rebel groups say Syrian government forces and allies
had been shelling and sniping around the corridors.
Rebels did not accept the ceasefire, which they said did
nothing to alleviate the situation of those who chose to remain
in eastern Aleppo, and was part of a government policy to purge
cities of political opponents. Air strikes did not stop outside
the city during the ceasefire.
The United Nations said on Monday it has abandoned plans to
evacuate patients from eastern Aleppo, something it had hoped to
accomplish during last week's lull in fighting.
It blamed all parties to the conflict for obstructing its
efforts.
(Additional reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Denis Pinchuk in
Moscow; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)