BEIRUT Nov 22 Syria needs wheat and fuel to
alleviate shortages and suffering caused by its civil war and
wants to expand trade ties with Russia, the Syrian government
told a high-level Russian delegation on Tuesday.
An ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Russia launched
air strikes to support his forces against anti-government rebels
last September. The conflict, which is in its sixth year, has
cost hundreds of thousands of lives and caused food and fuel
shortages in many areas.
Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem told the economic and
defence delegation to Damascus that Syria needed economic
support in the form of wheat and fuel to ease shortages caused
by the conflict and to "alleviate Syrians' suffering", state
news agency SANA reported.
Syria would offer Russian companies priority in
reconstruction contracts, Moualem also said.
The delegation was headed by Russian Deputy Prime Minister
Dmitry Rogozin, the most senior Russian official to visit Syria
since Rogozin's own visit a year ago.
The group also met Assad, SANA reported, citing Syrian Prime
Minister Emad Khamis as saying Syria also wanted also to step up
political ties with Moscow.
The Syrian government has been unable to procure enough
wheat from domestic farmers to satisfy the needs of the people
living in its territory as wheat crops decline and conflict
hinders state access to grown wheat.
Last month Syria's state grain buying agency Hoboob struck a
deal to purchase one million tonnes of wheat from political ally
Russia, covering the needs of government-controlled areas for a
year.
Syria often buys wheat from Russia but this was an unusually
large amount for a cheap price, and a Russian Agriculture
Ministry source told Reuters last month Russia was considering a
separate shipment of around 100,000 tonnes of wheat to Syria as
humanitarian aid.
