MOSCOW Oct 6 The Russian government is looking into an allegation that one of its jets operating in Syria violated Turkish airspace for a second time, the Russian embassy in Ankara said, according to the TASS news agency.

Turkey said late on Monday a Russian warplane had violated its airspace on Sunday, the second such breach in the past three days, prompting Ankara to once again summon Moscow's ambassador.

