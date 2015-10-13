MOSCOW Oct 13 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said on Tuesday Moscow considered the shelling of its
embassy in Damascus as a terrorist act, RIA news agency reported
on Tuesday.
"This is an obvious act of terrorism, probably aimed at
intimidating supporters of the fight against terrorism," Lavrov
was quoted as saying ahead of talks with the United Nations'
special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, on Tuesday, .
Two shells were fired at the Russian embassy in Damascus on
Tuesday during a demonstration in support of Moscow although
there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the
building.
Lavrov also said Russia was supporting De Mistura's efforts
to ensure a political settlement to the Syria crisis and was
disappointed by U.S. reluctance to coordinate the efforts of all
sides involved in fighting terrorism in Syria, RIA reported.
