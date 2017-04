MOSCOW Nov 20 Russia's air force flew 394 sorties and hit 731 targets in Syria in the last three days, Interfax news agency cited the head of the Russian air group in Syria as saying on Friday.

He said the Russian military air fleet in Syria was reinforced by 8 Su-34 bombers and a unit of Sy-27SM3 jet fighters, according to the report. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Janet Lawrence)