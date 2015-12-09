MOSCOW Dec 9 Russia's defence ministry is not developing additional air bases in Syria, RIA news agency quoted the ministry's spokesman as saying on Wednesday.

Igor Konashenkov was also quoted as saying the Syrian General Staff had evidence that warplanes from the Western coalition had carried out strikes on Syrian army positions in Deir al Zor province on Dec. 6. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe)