UPDATE 5-N.Korea test-fires missile into sea ahead of Trump-Xi summit
* Trump, China's Xi set to discuss N.Korea at upcoming summit
MOSCOW Dec 24 A report by human rights watchdog Amnesty International that said Russia's bombings in Syria may amount to a war crime contains no clear facts, is "much politicised and fake", Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
OSLO, April 5 Norwegian Air, Europe's third-largest budget airline by passenger numbers, said bookings from Europe to the United States were surprisingly good and that the firm had yet to see a see negative impact from the U.S. administration attempts at imposing travel bans, its CEO told Reuters on Wednesday.
SYDNEY, April 5 Iron ore shipments to China from Australia's Port Hedland terminal, used by BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group, rose to 31.50 million tonnes from 30.19 million in February, port data showed on Wednesday.