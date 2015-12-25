UPDATE 1-Toshiba banks push for quick Westinghouse bankruptcy filing -Nikkei
* Toshiba shares jump after activist fund becomes top shareholder
MOSCOW Dec 25 Russia's air force has made 5,240 sorties since it started the strikes in Syria on Sept. 30, including 189 sorties on Thursday alone, Russia's defence ministry told reporters on Friday.
Russian long-range strategic bombers have carried out 145 sorties since Sept. 30, Sergei Rudskoi, a department chief at the General Staff of the armed forces, told a news briefing in Moscow. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Louise Ireland)
SEOUL, March 24 North Korea has maintained readiness to conduct a new nuclear test at any time, a South Korean military official said on Friday, amid a report of a possible test within days as Pyongyang defies international pressure.