MOSCOW Dec 25 Russia's air force has made 5,240 sorties since it started the strikes in Syria on Sept. 30, including 189 sorties on Thursday alone, Russia's defence ministry told reporters on Friday.

Russian long-range strategic bombers have carried out 145 sorties since Sept. 30, Sergei Rudskoi, a department chief at the General Staff of the armed forces, told a news briefing in Moscow. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Louise Ireland)