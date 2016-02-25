MOSCOW Feb 25 Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday the Syria ceasefire process was underway despite what it said were attempts by some U.S. officials to sabotage it.

Maria Zakharova, the ministry spokeswoman, told reporters that Moscow and Washington were exchanging information on the ceasefire plan. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)