IranAir signs contract with ATR to buy 20 planes
LONDON, April 10 IranAir has signed a contract to buy 20 planes from turboprop maker ATR, Iranian deputy transport minister was quoted as saying on Monday.
MOSCOW Feb 25 Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday the Syria ceasefire process was underway despite what it said were attempts by some U.S. officials to sabotage it.
Maria Zakharova, the ministry spokeswoman, told reporters that Moscow and Washington were exchanging information on the ceasefire plan. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
WASHINGTON, April 10 U.S. President Donald Trump is considering an executive order to launch a trade investigation that could lead to supplemental duties in certain product categories, a Trump administration official told Reuters.