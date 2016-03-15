MOSCOW, March 15 Russian state television on
Tuesday showed personnel at Russia's air base in Syria loading
equipment onto transport aircraft for return to Russia a day
after President Vladimir Putin ordered the bulk of his country's
military contingent there to start to withdraw.
The images, broadcast on the Rossiya 24 TV station, showed
personnel loading equipment onto Ilyushin Il-76 heavy lift
transport aircraft at Russia's Hmeymim air base in Latakia
province.
The defence ministry said in a separate statement that
technical staff had begun preparing aircraft to fly back to
their bases in Russia.
(Reporting by Maria Kiseloyva/Andrew Osborn; Editing by
Christian Lowe)