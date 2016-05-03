MOSCOW May 3 The United Nations mediator on
Syria said moribund peace talks on the conflict could be resumed
if a faltering truce was extended to the city of Aleppo,
something he and the Russian foreign minister said might happen
within hours.
An escalation of violence in the divided northern city has
undermined efforts to end the Syria crisis.
Staffan de Mistura, the U.N. envoy, made his upbeat comments
on Tuesday after holding talks with Russian Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, saying he thought there was now a
chance to relaunch the cessation of hostilities by reinforcing
and extending local truces.
"I have a feeling and a hope that we can relaunch this," De
Mistura told a news conference after the talks. "We all hope
that ... in a few hours we can relaunch the cessation of
hostilities. If we can do this, we will be back on the right
track."
Reports on Tuesday of insurgent rockets hitting a hospital
in a government-held part of Aleppo, killing and injuring
dozens, underlined the challenge diplomats face.
