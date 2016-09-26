MOSCOW, Sept 26 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Western countries were not coping with their obligations on Syria, Interfax news agency quoted him as saying.

Lavrov also said the United States wanted to put forward additional conditions before implementing a deal on Syria and that Russia would demand a very thorough investigation into a strike on an aid convoy in Syria, RIA, another Russian news agency, cited him as saying. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)