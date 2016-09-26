RPT-WRAPUP 6-Chaos, anger as Trump order halts some Muslim immigrants
* Ban affects Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen
MOSCOW, Sept 26 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Western countries were not coping with their obligations on Syria, Interfax news agency quoted him as saying.
Lavrov also said the United States wanted to put forward additional conditions before implementing a deal on Syria and that Russia would demand a very thorough investigation into a strike on an aid convoy in Syria, RIA, another Russian news agency, cited him as saying. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Ban affects Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen
JAKARTA, Jan 29 Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Sunday the Muslim-majority nation deeply regrets President Donald Trump's plans for "extreme vetting" of people from some Muslim countries entering the United States under new immigration orders.
DUBAI, Jan 29 A decision by President Donald Trump to temporarily ban Yemeni citizens from travelling to the United States is "illegal and illegitimate," authorities controlled by the Iran-allied Houthi group in Yemen's capital said.