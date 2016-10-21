MOSCOW Oct 21 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said on Friday he suspected the West wanted to protect a
Syrian militant group formerly known as Nusra Front because it
wanted to use it to try to topple President Bashar al-Assad one
day.
Lavrov also said that militants belonging to the group were
refusing to leave the besieged city of Aleppo.
He added that Moscow was very concerned by reports that
Turkey was bombing the parts of Northern Syria.
When asked what Russia thought about a Syrian government
threat to shoot down Turkish war planes violating its air space,
he said Syria was a sovereign nation.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Denis Pinchuk;
Editing by Andrew Osborn)