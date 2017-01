MOSCOW Oct 25 Russian and Syrian military planes have not bombed militants in Aleppo for the last seven days or even flown over the devastated city, the Russian Defence Ministry said in statement on Tuesday.

It said six humanitarian corridors in eastern Aleppo which have been opened to allow civilians to flee were still operating and that 48 women and children had left the city late on Monday. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn)