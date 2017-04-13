(Removes reference to earlier air strikes on March 9 in last paragraph)

MOSCOW, April 13 Russia's defence ministry has no information about people being killed in an attack by international coalition forces in Syria's province of Deir al-Zor, spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday, RIA news agency reported.

Konashenkov said Russian forces sent drones to check the area. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)