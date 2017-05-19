(Corrects to clarify Russia referring to strike on May 17, not
air strike on May 18)
MOSCOW May 19 Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
Gennady Gatilov said on Friday that a U.S.-coalition strike in
Syria on May 17 had hit civilians and was unacceptable, Russian
news agencies reported.
Gatilov, who the agencies said was speaking in Geneva, said
the strike had violated Syria's sovereignty and would not help
efforts to find a political solution to the conflict there.
Separately, the U.S. military carried out an air strike on
Thursday against militia supported by the Syrian government that
posed a threat to U.S. and U.S.-backed Syrian fighters in the
country's south, U.S. officials told Reuters.
Gatilov said he was referring to a strike on Wednesday May
17, not the air strike on Thursday. The United States has not
spoken about any strikes carried out by the U.S.-led coalition
on that date.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)