Wizz Air opens first western European base at Luton
LONDON, June 22 Budapest-based airline Wizz Air has opened a new base at Luton airport, its first in western Europe, part of plans to expand its capacity.
MOSCOW May 31 A Russian warship and a submarine have fired four cruise missiles from the Mediterranean to hit Islamic State manpower and equipment near the Syrian city of Palmyra, Russian news agencies cited the Defence Ministry as saying on Wednesday.
Russia had warned the United States, Turkey and Israel before launching the missiles, the ministry was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Dmitry Solovyov)
LONDON, June 22 Budapest-based airline Wizz Air has opened a new base at Luton airport, its first in western Europe, part of plans to expand its capacity.
BERLIN, June 22 Canada's Bombardier plans to cut around 2,200 jobs in Germany, or around a quarter of its workforce in the country, as part of a sweeping savings plan, a company source told Reuters.
PARIS, June 22 Europe aims to develop a low-cost, reusable rocket engine for use after 2030 under a deal between Airbus Safran Launchers and the European Space Agency (ESA).