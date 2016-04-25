WRAPUP 8-China warns against force as North Korea prepares celebration
* South Korea expects to be told of any pre-emptive U.S. strike
(Removes dollar sign in headline)
MOSCOW, April 25 Syria and Russia have signed agreements worth 850 million euros to restore infrastructure in the Arab nation, Russia's RIA news agency quoted Syrian Prime Minister Wael al-Halaki as saying on Monday.
"The Russian side were receptive to the idea of restoring infrastructure, accordingly a number of deals were signed," RIA quoted al-Halaki as saying.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* South Korea expects to be told of any pre-emptive U.S. strike
TOKYO, April 14 Toshiba Corp on Friday denied a Bloomberg report that the company had temporarily suspended all meetings and decisions over the sale of its memory chip business to address concerns raised by an industry partner.