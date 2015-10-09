MOSCOW Oct 9 Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday its planes had struck the headquarters of the Liwa al-Haqq militant group in Syria, killing 200 insurgents, including two Islamic State field commanders, the RIA news agency reported.

In separate attacks in the Aleppo region, the ministry said its planes had killed a further 100 insurgents. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)