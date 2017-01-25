US destroyer's commander among 2 injured in Japan ship collision
TOKYO, June 17 The U.S. Navy said the commander of a destroyer that collided with a Philippine merchant vessel early on Saturday morning was among two sailors medically evacuated.
MOSCOW Jan 25 Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Jordan's King Abdullah on Wednesday for supporting a round of Syria peace talks this week in the Kazakh capital of Astana.
Abdullah said Russia was playing a critical role in solving the crisis in Syria. Putin said the Astana talks would become the basis for separate, U.N.-led negotiations in Geneva. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alexander Winning)
MIAMI, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday ordered tighter restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and a clampdown on U.S. business dealings with the Caribbean island’s military, saying he was canceling former President Barack Obama's "terrible and misguided deal" with Havana.
TOKYO, June 17 Japan's Coast Guard confirmed on Saturday that seven crew members of the USS Fitzgerald naval destroyer were missing after it collided with a Philippine-flagged merchant vessel in the dead of night southwest of Yokosuka, Japan.