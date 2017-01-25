MOSCOW Jan 25 Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Jordan's King Abdullah on Wednesday for supporting a round of Syria peace talks this week in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

Abdullah said Russia was playing a critical role in solving the crisis in Syria. Putin said the Astana talks would become the basis for separate, U.N.-led negotiations in Geneva. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Alexander Winning)