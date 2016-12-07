(Adds quotes)
MOSCOW Dec 7 The Kremlin said on Wednesday that
a potential U.S.-Russia deal to allow Syrian rebels to safely
leave Aleppo was still on the agenda, but that no talks were
planned between the two countries for now.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a
conference call that Russian and U.S. experts were in contact
about Syria, but said he was not aware of any talks being
planned at a higher level.
"As regards the exit of rebels ... there was a proposal for
an exit and the theme has been previously discussed, and this
question is (still) on the agenda," said Peskov.
"Unfortunately very few have left so far and the majority
are still there."
Peskov spoke as rebels in besieged eastern Aleppo called for
an immediate five-day ceasefire, negotiations about the future
of the city, and for medical and civilian evacuations.
Peskov said rebels in eastern Aleppo were rallying around
former Nusra Front fighters.
"All these rebels are terrorists," said Peskov.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was due to meet U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry in Hamburg later on Wednesday, the
Russian Foreign Ministry said.
