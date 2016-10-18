MOSCOW Oct 18 Russia expects other countries
seeking to resolve the conflict in Syria to join its efforts to
normalise the situation in Aleppo after Moscow ceased air
strikes on the city in a goodwill gesture, Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"Russia now expects its partners ... to take the baton and
assist this humanitarian operation, to make sure the bandits
leave Aleppo, especially its eastern part, in order for a real
process of separation of the so-called moderate opposition from
terrorist groups to begin," he told a conference call with
reporters.
The Russian and Syrian air forces have halted all air
strikes on Aleppo, two days ahead of a planned pause in bombing
designed to allow rebels and civilians to leave the city, the
Russian defence minister said on Tuesday.
