MOSCOW Dec 7 The Kremlin said on Wednesday that
a potential U.S.-Russia deal to allow Syrian rebels to safely
leave Aleppo was still on the agenda, but that no talks were
planned between the two countries for now.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a
conference call that Russian and U.S. experts were in contact
about Syria, but said he was not aware of any talks being
planned at a higher level.
Very few rebels had quit Aleppo so far, said Peskov, who
described those who were left there as "terrorists" who were
uniting around former Nusra Front fighters.
