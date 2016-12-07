MOSCOW Dec 7 The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a potential U.S.-Russia deal to allow Syrian rebels to safely leave Aleppo was still on the agenda, but that no talks were planned between the two countries for now.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Russian and U.S. experts were in contact about Syria, but said he was not aware of any talks being planned at a higher level.

Very few rebels had quit Aleppo so far, said Peskov, who described those who were left there as "terrorists" who were uniting around former Nusra Front fighters. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe)