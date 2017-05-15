BEIJING May 15 President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia saw no need to arm the Syrian Kurds, but said Moscow would maintain working contacts with them.

"Unlike other countries we are not announcing any arms deliveries to Kurdish formations," said Putin, who was speaking in Beijing. "We don't believe we need to start such work."

Putin said the fact that the Kurds were engaged in the fight against Islamic State militants meant it made sense to maintain working contacts with them however "even if it's only to avoid (accidental) clashes." (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin/Andrey Ostroukh/Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)