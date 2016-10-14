YEREVAN Oct 14 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said on Friday he had "no special expectations" for
Saturday's talks on the Syria crisis that will be held in
Lausanne because Moscow had not yet seen reciprocal steps from
its Western partners.
Russia does not intend to put forward new initiatives on
resolving the conflict in Syria, Lavrov told reporters in the
Armenian capital Yerevan.
Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry agreed this
week to hold the meeting in Switzerland to consider what further
steps could be taken to achieve a resolution of the Syria
conflict.
Foreign ministers from Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Iran
could also take part in the talks.
"We want to get down to concrete work and see how well our
partners observe the U.N. Security Council resolution (on
Syria)," Lavrov said. "We are not going to propose anything
else."
