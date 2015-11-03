MOSCOW Nov 3 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov plans to meet U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura on Wednesday in Moscow, foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies on Tuesday.

"The main theme is the political process in Syria, the start of real dialogue between Damascus and opposition," she was quoted as saying by TASS news agency. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Jack Stubbs)