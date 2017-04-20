UPDATE 2-Qatar signs $12 bln deal to buy F-15 jets from U.S.
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
MOSCOW, April 20 Russia's Defence Ministry on Friday confirmed a report that Major Sergei Bordov was killed in Syria, Russian news agencies reported.
Interfax news agency said he was killed during an attack by militants on a garrison.
SHANGHAI, June 15 Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Thursday, led by property shares, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and unveiled plans for shrinking its balance sheet.
DUBAI, June 15 Houthi militants attacked a United Arab Emirates ship off the coast of Yemen, wounding one crew member, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.