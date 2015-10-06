MOSCOW Oct 6 Russia will consider extending its air strikes against militants in Syria to Iraq if it receives such a request from Baghdad, the RIA news agency quoted the head of the country's upper chamber of parliament as saying on Tuesday.

The speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, said Russia had so far not received such a request from the Iraqi government.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Andrew Osborn)