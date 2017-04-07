MOSCOW, April 7 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev complained on Friday that U.S. cruise missile strikes
on a Syrian airbase were one step away from clashing with the
Russian military.
U.S. officials informed Russian forces ahead of the strikes
-- intended to punish the Syrian government for what they say
was a chemical weapons attack earlier this week -- and avoided
hitting Russian personnel.
Satellite imagery suggests the Shayrat air base that was
struck is home to Russian special forces and military
helicopters, part of the Kremlin's effort to help the Syrian
government fight Islamic State and other militant groups.
Medvedev, writing on social media, said the U.S. strikes
were illegal and had been "one step away from military clashes
with Russia."
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn)