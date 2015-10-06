WRAPUP 3-N. Korean murder suspects go home with victim's body as Malaysia forced to swap
* Malaysia released body of Kim on family's request -PM Najib
MOSCOW Oct 6 Russia is not conducting operations in Syria involving its own ground troops and will not do so, Admiral Vladimir Komoyedov, the head of the lower house of parliament's defence committee, said on Tuesday, according to the RIA Novosti news agency.
Komoyedov, who on Monday had said it was likely that Russian volunteers would travel to Syria to fight there, was also quoted as saying that Russia was blocking any attempts by its citizens to fight on either side in the Syrian conflict. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* Malaysia released body of Kim on family's request -PM Najib
MANILA, March 31 Philippine media organisations have hit back at President Rodrigo Duterte for an expletive-laden speech that lashed out at a domestic newspaper and a television network, saying threats would not stop journalists from reporting the truth.