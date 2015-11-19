MOSCOW Nov 19 Syria's Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem plans to visit Russia on November 25, Sputnik news agency reported on Thursday, citing Syria's embassy in Moscow.

Walid al-Moualem will visit Russia next week for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about his country's crisis and the struggle against terrorism, RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jack Stubbs)