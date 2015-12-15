(Adds quotes, details, background)
MOSCOW Dec 15 Russia's defence ministry said on
Tuesday its planes had carried out air strikes to support four
rebel groups in Syria, saying it was working to try to unite the
efforts of the Free Syrian Army and government troops against
Islamic State.
The General Staff of the Russian army issued the statement
as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry held closed-door talks
with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, with Syria topping the agenda.
It said over 5,000 Syrian opposition rebels were fighting
against Islamic State in concert with the government forces of
President Bashar al-Assad and that some rebels were supplying
Russia's air force with targets for air strikes.
It said it had conducted strikes in support of a group
called "Ganim" which it said was part of the Free Syrian Army,
as well as in support of a group called "Desert Lions", another
group called "Kalamun," and another called "the Democratic
Forces."
"This work aimed at uniting the efforts of the government
forces and other groups, which are interested in liberating
Syria from international terrorists, will be continued," the
statement said.
The Kremlin has sent mixed signals on the Free Syrian Army
with some government officials saying Russia is arming them and
others denying that. The FSA itself has denied receiving any
Russian help, complaining that Russia is continuing to bomb it
instead.
The Russian defence ministry said more than 150 Syrian
opposition groups were helping support the land operation
conducted by the Syrian government army.
"Actions by the so-called 'moderate opposition' against
Islamic State have assisted the success of the land operation
conducted by Syria's armed forces," it said.
A senior Western diplomat who declined to be named was
sceptical of Russia's assertions about its collaboration with
the FSA.
"That's not reality on the ground," the diplomat said. "The
FSA categorically denies it and it's pure propaganda to try and
divide the opposition."
