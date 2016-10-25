(Adds quotes, details)
MOSCOW Oct 25 The Russian Defence Ministry said
on Tuesday it would extend a moratorium on air strikes on the
Syrian city of Aleppo, but did not specify for how long.
Russia said earlier on Tuesday that Russian and Syrian
military planes had not launched air strikes on Aleppo since
Oct. 18, contradicting reports that air strikes in some areas of
the city had resumed on Saturday.
Russia's Interfax news agency reported earlier that a
"humanitarian pause" in Aleppo would be extended by three hours,
but a defence ministry statement later clarified that extension
related to a ceasefire on Oct. 20 and not to air strikes.
"The moratorium on air strikes by the Russian and Syrian air
forces around (Aleppo) will be extended," the ministry said in
the statement, saying it meant Russian and Syrian planes would
continue to stay out of a 10 kilometre zone around Aleppo.
It said it was also ready to organise more ceasefires on the
ground in Aleppo to allow wounded civilians to be evacuated.
"We are ready to establish (further) humanitarian pauses ...
but only if we have reliable information about the readiness to
evacuate the sick, injured and civilian population," the defence
ministry said.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt/Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Jack
Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn)