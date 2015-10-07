(Adds French reaction)
MOSCOW Oct 7 Four Russian warships in the
Caspian Sea launched 26 rockets at Islamic State in Syria which
hit their targets, Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and
President Vladimir Putin said in a joint television appearance
on Wednesday.
Russia started its air campaign in Syria saying it would
target militant group Islamic State. But its planes have also
bombed other rebel groups opposed to Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad, Moscow's ally.
Western countries, Arab states and Turkey, who are waging
their own bombing campaign against Islamic State but also want
Assad to leave power, say Moscow is using Islamic State as a
pretext to target Assad's other foes.
Russia says the Assad government should be the centrepiece
of international efforts to combat extremism.
Putin said it was too early to talk about the results of
Russia's operations in Syria and ordered Shoigu to continue
cooperation with the United States, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran
and Iraq on Syria.
On Wednesday the Syrian army and allied militia carried out
ground attacks on insurgent positions in Syria backed by Russian
air strikes.
Putin also said that French President France Hollande had
voiced the idea of uniting Assad's forces with the so-called
Free Syrian Army to fight Islamic State.
But a source close to Hollande denied he had said this.
"The president spoke of the necessary presence of the Syrian
opposition around the negotiating table." a source close to
Hollande said. "The rest is not a French idea."
Shoigu said that on Tuesday Russia had summoned foreign
military attaches in Moscow and suggested they supply Russia
with any intelligence on Islamic State positions.
"Today we are expecting a reply from our colleagues and we
hope they will tell us about those targets which they have," he
said.
Shoigu also said Russia was ready to agree a document with
the United States to coordinate actions in Syria.
