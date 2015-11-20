MOSCOW Nov 20 Moscow's military campaign in
Syria to date has not achieved enough and a next phase is
needed, Russian news agencies quoted President Vladimir Putin as
saying on Friday.
"Our objectives are being fulfilled, and fulfilled well,"
the RIA Novosti news agency quoted Putin as saying during a
video conference with military officials.
"But for now that is not enough to cleanse Syria of rebels
and terrorists and to protect Russians from possible terrorist
attacks," he said.
"We face a lot of work and I hope that the next phases will
be conducted at the same high level, as professionally, and will
produce the result we expect."
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Christian Lowe;
Editing by Andrew Osborn)