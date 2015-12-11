MOSCOW Dec 11 President Vladimir Putin said on
Friday Russia was supporting the opposition Free Syrian Army,
providing it with air support, weapons and ammunition in joint
operations with regular Syrian forces against Islamist
militants.
"The work of our aviation group assists in uniting the
efforts of government troops and the Free Syrian Army," Putin
told an annual meeting at the Defence Ministry.
"Now several of its units numbering over 5,000 troops are
engaged in offensive actions against terrorists, alongside
regular forces, in the provinces of Homs, Hama, Aleppo and
Raqqa," he said, referring to the Free Syrian Army.
"We support it from the air, as well as the Syrian army, we
assist them with weapons, ammunition and provide material
support."
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)