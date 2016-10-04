(Amends 3rd para to make clear it is first S-300 system in
Syria)
MOSCOW Oct 4 The Russian Defence Ministry said
on Tuesday it had deployed an S-300 missile system to its Tartus
naval base in Syria.
"The missile battery is intended to ensure the safety of the
naval base ... It is unclear why the deployment of the S-300
caused such alarm among our Western partners," the ministry said
in a statement.
U.S. media reported earlier this week that Russia had sent
the S-300 system to Syria at the weekend in its first foreign
deployment of the surface-to-air weapon in the civil war-ridden
country.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Mark Heinrich)